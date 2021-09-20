Manitoba teen charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old victim

Send this page to someone via email

A 17-year-old suspect from Grand Rapids, Man., is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of another teen in the community, RCMP said.

On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

#rcmpmb charge 17yo male from Grand Rapids with Second Degree Murder in the homicide of a 16yo male in the community on Sept. 16. He is remanded & will appear in court in The Pas today. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) September 20, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect will appear in court in The Pas on Monday.

0:23 Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store – Jul 28, 2021