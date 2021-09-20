Manitoba teen charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old victim

A 17-year-old suspect from Grand Rapids, Man., is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of another teen in the community, RCMP said.
On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.
The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect will appear in court in The Pas on Monday.
