Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Manitoba teen charged with second-degree murder in death of 16-year-old victim

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2021 11:38 am
An RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
An RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A 17-year-old suspect from Grand Rapids, Man., is facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the homicide of another teen in the community, RCMP said.

On Sept. 16, Grand Rapids RCMP received a call about an unresponsive man with serious injuries at a home in the community around 8 p.m.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy, was transported to the nursing station where he was pronounced dead.

Read more: Teen charged in teen death in Grand Rapids, Manitoba: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect will appear in court in The Pas on Monday.

Click to play video: 'Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store' Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store
Teen dead after assault behind Salter Street convenience store – Jul 28, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Homicide tagManitoba RCMP tagcrime in Manitoba tagThe Pas tagManitoba homicide tagteen homicide tagGrand Rapids RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers