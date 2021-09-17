COVID-19: 7 new infections, active cases fall to 30 for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge district

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported seven new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, but the number of active cases has dropped, according to data released Friday afternoon.

In the update issued around 3:30 p.m., three new cases were reported both in Northumberland County and the City of Kawartha Lakes. One new case was recorded in Haliburton County.

The overall number of active cases, however, dropped to 30. There were 46 cases reported on Wednesday and 36 reported on Monday.

The active cases include 11 in the Kawarthas (11 less), eight in Northumberland County (two less) and 11 in Haliburton County (three less).

There are two active outbreaks:

Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay: Declared Sept. 7. As of Wednesday, there were 18 active cases among inmates.

A private residence in Brighton in Northumberland County: Declared Sept. 11. As of Wednesday, there were five active cases, according to the health unit.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 73 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 11 at “other community settings,” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,302 cumulative resolved cases (23 more since Wednesday) make up approximately 96.1 per cent of the health unit’s 2,395 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by eight since Wednesday to 900 — 498 in the Kawarthas (77 more) with 357 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 45 in Haliburton County (one more).

Other data on Friday:

School cases: Trillium Lakelands District School Board reports single cases at Grandview Public School in Bethany and Fenelon Falls Secondary.

High-risk contacts: 131, up from 62 reported on Wednesday. There were 42 reported on Monday.

225,757 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 516 since Wednesday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 89 — an additional case since Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination data earlier this week. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

HKPR is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Colborne: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1:30 to 3:30 pm, Victoria Square Park

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON at Grafton Community Centre (718 Station St.)

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Schools are also hosting vaccination clinics for all eligible residents (ages 12 and up). Schools within Trillium Lakelands District School Board will have clinics run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for students and staff only. And then open to all other eligible residents (ages 12 and up) from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Schools within the Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit and the Peterborough, Victoria, Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board will have clinics from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. for all.

No appointments are necessary and first and second doses will be provided.

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Sept. 20-21: I.E. Weldon Secondary School in Lindsay

Sept. 22-23: Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute (LCVI)

Sept. 24-27: St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School in Lindsay

Northumberland County:

Sept. 17: East Northumberland Secondary School

Sept. 20-21: Port Hope High School

Sept. 22-23: Cobourg Collegiate Institute

Sept. 24-27: St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple AirPods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

