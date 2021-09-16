Menu

Crime

Two men face assault charges after Frontenac Street gathering turns violent: Kingston Police

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted September 16, 2021 6:35 pm
Kingston Police sign. View image in full screen
Kingston Police sign. Global Kingston

Kingston Police have charged two men in relation to an assault that took place at approximately 1:40 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 3, 2021.

Police say during a gathering at a residence on Frontenac Street in downtown Kingston, the two men were asked to leave after behaving inappropriately towards a woman who was also attending the gathering.

The men left following a brief struggle but returned 30 minutes later to confront two men who were hosting the gathering.

Police say that one of the accused, Jay Sihn of Kingston, struck a man in the face with a glass bottle, as did the other accused, Niko Hoogeveen of Barrie.

Police were contacted, but the men had left before they arrived.

Then, on Sept. 13, the two men presented themselves at Kingston Police headquarters. They were then arrested and charged with one count each of assault with a weapon.

They were released on conditions with a future court date.

