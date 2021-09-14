SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Health

Mandatory COVID vaccinations or regular testing to be required at City of Orillia

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 4:53 pm
Employees who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of getting inoculated from COVID-19, officials say.
Employees who aren't fully vaccinated will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of getting inoculated from COVID-19, officials say. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

The City of Orillia is implementing a new policy that will require city employees and council members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or medical exemption by Nov. 15.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated and don’t disclose their immunization status by mid-November will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of getting inoculated from COVID-19.

Those who don’t provide proof that they’re vaccinated will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every other day.

City officials say vaccination exemptions will be made for grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, which includes confirmed medical reasons.

If the exemption is accepted, the city will make accommodations, including the for the requirement to get tested for COVID on a regular basis.

Click to play video: 'Health worker unions react to protests against idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination' Health worker unions react to protests against idea of mandatory COVID-19 vaccination
