Mandatory COVID vaccinations or regular testing to be required at City of Orillia

The City of Orillia is implementing a new policy that will require city employees and council members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or medical exemption by Nov. 15.

Those who aren’t fully vaccinated and don’t disclose their immunization status by mid-November will be required to complete mandatory education on the benefits of getting inoculated from COVID-19.

Those who don’t provide proof that they’re vaccinated will be required to get tested for COVID-19 every other day.

City officials say vaccination exemptions will be made for grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code, which includes confirmed medical reasons.

If the exemption is accepted, the city will make accommodations, including the for the requirement to get tested for COVID on a regular basis.

