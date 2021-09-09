Menu

Weather

Okanagan weather: Weekend temperatures forecast to stay above seasonal average

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 2:06 pm
Temperatures stay above seasonal into the weekend. View image in full screen
Temperatures stay above seasonal into the weekend. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud is in the Okanagan forecast for Thursday, with a slight chance of late-day showers as temperatures rise to around 27 C in the afternoon.

The mercury will drop into single digits overnight, with a sunny start to Friday before clouds slide in later in the day as the next system approaches.

There’s also a chance for a few sprinkles late Friday in some areas, along with daytime highs in the mid-20s.

Clouds slide back in on Friday with a chance of showers in the Boundary region. View image in full screen
Clouds slide back in on Friday with a chance of showers in the Boundary region. SkyTracker Weather

For Saturday, afternoon highs will settle into the mid-20s, with increasing clouds before falling to the low 20s on Sunday under partly cloudy conditions.

The second week of September will kick off on a milder note, with temperatures returning to the mid-20s late in the day under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

