COVID-19: MLHU adds 18 cases, previously reported death of woman in her 30s

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and added a death first reported Thursday afternoon to its dashboard.



The death involved a woman in her early 30s who was unvaccinated. Medical officer of health Dr. Chris Mackie said Thursday afternoon that the case “may have been linked with a workplace outbreak.”

“We’re investigating that more fully and hope to have more information as soon as possible,” he said.

The total number of cases in the region now stands at 13,448 (an increase of 18), with 219 active (a decrease of seven), 12,994 recovered (an increase of 24) and 235 deaths (an increase of one).



The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by 54, all of them Delta, to 3,977.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,385 cases of the Alpha variant

462 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 3.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for eight inpatients with COVID-19 as of Friday, a decrease of two from Thursday. Five or fewer are in intensive care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported.

St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting two non-outbreak cases involving health-care workers, unchanged from Wednesday.



Outbreaks

The health unit says the outbreak involving Total Package Hockey Day Camp, declared Aug. 20, was declared over Sept. 2.



Vaccinations and testing

In an email, Dr. Mackie said that since the province announced Wednesday that it would be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine certificate program, “the Middlesex-London Health Unit has seen a 50% increase in walk-ins at its Pop-up COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics across the community.”

The health unit added that firmer figures are expected early next week once the health unit combs through the data for its weekly vaccination update on Tuesday.

As of the end of day on Aug. 28, 75.8 per cent of residents aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated, while 82.8 per cent have had at least one dose.

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only two hospitalizations, or 7.69 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases in the last six weeks, 15.97 per cent (or 111 of 695 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.83 per cent (or 117 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

The province reported 807 cases Friday. Of those, 499 were among unvaccinated individuals, 68 were partially vaccinated, 179 were fully vaccinated and for 60 cases the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Friday’s report, 175 cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 85 in York Region, 72 in Windsor-Essex, 50 in Durham Region, 49 in Ottawa, and 46 in Hamilton. All other health units had fewer than 30.

Six more deaths were reported, half of which occurred in the last week and the other half over a week ago.

Of the eligible population, 76.8 per cent are fully immunized.



Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported eight cases on Friday and three recoveries for a total of 4,098 cases with 33 active, 3,980 resolved and 85 deaths.

The most recent death was reported Tuesday and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 33 active cases, nine are in St. Thomas, seven in Ingersoll and six in Woodstock. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The number of variant cases climbed by eight, all Delta, to 1,007. Of those, 769 involve the Alpha variant, 183 the Delta and 55 the Beta or Gamma variant.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positive rate was 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from a revised 1.4 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

As of Aug. 31, SWPH says 82.0 per cent of its residents aged 12 and older have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 75.7 per cent have had two doses.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported three cases and six recoveries on Friday after reporting seven cases and one recovery Thursday for a total of 2,044 cases with 28 active, 1,959 recovered and 57 deaths.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by seven to 405.

Of the 28 active cases, eight are in Perth East, six in Stratford and four in West Perth. Case counts by municipality can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Three people were listed as hospitalized as of Friday.

There were three active cases among health-care workers, a decrease of one from Thursday.

An outbreak declared Aug. 20 involving Knollcrest Lodge in Perth East, a long-term care home, remains active and involves a total of 12 cases with seven among residents and five cases among staff.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.6 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from an adjusted 1.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 15.

HPPH’s vaccine dashboard showed that as of Aug. 30, 80.1 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have had at least one dose while 73.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

Lambton Public Health reported no new cases Friday but added five recoveries to its tally for a total of 3,692 cases with eight active, 3,615 resolved and 69 deaths.

The number of variant of concern cases climbed by five to 536.



Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Lambton Public Health is not reporting any active outbreaks in the region.

The region’s test positivity rate was 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from 1.41 for the week of Aug. 15.

LPH says 72.7 per cent of residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 78.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues.



