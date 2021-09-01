More than 1,000 tickets issued during 3-month Hamilton traffic crackdown

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police say 1,047 charges were laid in a recent three month campaign to crackdown on illegal vehicle modifications.

Project TORQUE, which began in mid-June and finished on Tuesday, issued citations for muffler mods, stunt charges, excessive noise, street racing, dangerous driving and other similar offences.

The initiative was launched in response to complaints received through an aggressive driver hotline which fielded calls about loud exhaust systems, illegal light packages, loud stereo systems and associated operating behaviour like street racing, dangerous driving and stunting, according to Supt. Marty Schulenberg.

“From Flamborough to Glanbrook and from Lynden to Winona, we conducted enforcement and educated hundreds of drivers over the last several weeks,” Schulenberg said in a statement.

“What I can tell you is that this campaign has been far reaching and very successful.”

More than 40 vehicles were also towed following numerous traffic stops, Schulenberg said.

Despite the end of the program, Hamilton police say they will continue to respond to calls tied to poor driving behaviour and vehicles with illegal modifications.

