SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ottawa sees spike of 47 COVID-19 cases to end week

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted August 27, 2021 3:55 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 47 COVID-19 cases but no deaths related to the virus on Friday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 47 COVID-19 cases but no deaths related to the virus on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa Public Health reported its highest daily COVID-19 case count in more than two months on Friday as vaccination rates approach 80 per cent in the nation’s capital.

OPH added 47 new COVID-19 cases in its latest report, raising the number of active cases locally to 185. Friday’s increase marks the largest daily case count since June 3, according to OPH records.

The local health unit’s dashboard shows there have been 300 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa to date, with 192 of those infections coming in the past 30 days.

Read more: Ottawa COVID-19 testing centres, labs boost staffing ahead of return to school

There are now four people in hospital in Ottawa with COVID-19, one more than the day before. One COVID-19 patient has been admitted to the intensive care unit.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

No new deaths of outbreaks related to COVID-19 were added on Friday.

The city’s coronavirus positivity rate stands at 1.6 per cent to end the week.

Friday’s update on the vaccine front shows that 79 per cent of all eligible Ottawans have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Some 85 per cent of residents aged 12 and older have now gotten at least one dose, while roughly 150,000 eligible people in the city have yet to get an initial shot.

Click to play video: 'Some Ontario MOHs consider creating vaccine passports' Some Ontario MOHs consider creating vaccine passports
Some Ontario MOHs consider creating vaccine passports
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagDelta variant tagcovid vaccines tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid vaccines tagOttawa delta variant tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers