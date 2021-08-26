SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Three new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 29

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 4:56 pm
Guelph’s public health unit is reporting three new COVID-19 cases in the city on Thursday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,597.

Active cases have increased from the previous day to 29, with another two new recoveries being reported as well.

Read more: Local medical officers of health look to province for Ontario-wide COVID vaccine certificate system

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,524 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, one new case has been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,778.

Active cases increased to nine in the county with no new recoveries being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,732, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 78 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 83.5 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.3 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 72 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.4 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: Several Canadian long-term-care companies to enforce mandatory COVID 19 shot policy

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 70.7 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 72.9 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

Story continues below advertisement
