Motorcycle rider seriously injured after collision in Fort Erie

A man from Welland was airlifted by Ornge air ambulance to hospital with serious injuries following an early morning collision in Fort Erie on Thursday.

Niagara police believe the 29-year-old motorcycle rider was the injured when his Yamaha motorcycle collided with a red Chevy pickup truck near Netherby Road and Snyder Street in Stevensville.

The crash closed roads in the area just after 6 a.m. before being reopened just after noon following an investigation and road clean up.

The 27-year-old driver of the truck from Fort Erie was not injured.

Investigators say they are looking for anyone who may have witnessed this collision and suggest any information should be passed on to Niagara Police.

