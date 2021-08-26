SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 1 new case, 50 active cases

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 11:59 am
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 and one recovery. The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Central Zone on Thursday.

According to the province, the case is under investigation.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports first COVID-19 death in over a month

There was also one recovery, bringing the province’s active case count to 50. There are no hospitalizations.

According to the province’s data, 77.6 per cent of the population has received one or more doses of a vaccine. Specifically, 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Trending Stories

There have been 94 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, with the most recent reported yesterday.

Click to play video: 'Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools' Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools
Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools
