COVID-19: N.S. reporting 1 new case, 50 active cases

Nova Scotia is reporting one new case of COVID-19 in the Central Zone on Thursday.

According to the province, the case is under investigation.

There was also one recovery, bringing the province’s active case count to 50. There are no hospitalizations.

According to the province’s data, 77.6 per cent of the population has received one or more doses of a vaccine. Specifically, 70.2 per cent are fully vaccinated.

There have been 94 deaths in the province since the pandemic began, with the most recent reported yesterday.

