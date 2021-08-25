SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: N.S. mechanical engineer, disease specialist call for better ventilation in schools

By Alexa MacLean & Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 6:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools' Mechanical engineer calls for better ventilation in N.S. schools
Questions continue to be raised over Nova Scotia’s decision to drop mandatory masking one week into the school year, with unvaccinated children returning to indoor classrooms with poor ventilation. Global’s Alexa MacLean spoke with a mechanical engineer who’s calling on portable air filters to be purchased in the interim for elementary schools awaiting upgrades.

Opening a window to boost classroom ventilation is what many Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) schools resorted to during the last school year in order to mitigate the risks of COVID-19 transmission.

Some parent-teacher associations even brought in window fans to help.

“But it’s not something they were able to do all winter long. It just got too cold in the classrooms,” said Aaron Smith, a father and mechanical engineer.

“I know my daughters were saying they’d be wearing their winter jackets in the classrooms because it was so cold, but the air quality still wasn’t where it should have been.”

Smith works on HVAC systems, including those in schools, and questions why mandatory masking inside classrooms is being dropped just one week into the new school year.

On Monday, the province announced a “more familiar routine” for students returning to class on Sept. 7. In-class learning and extracurricular activities will resume. And while masks will be required in school buildings and buses at the start of the year, the province is slated to move into Phase 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 15.

At that point, masks would become optional.

Smith is especially concerned given how many elementary schools need ventilation upgrades.

“(Masks are) kind of like a source control measure, like if anybody did have COVID and they came in, then to really reduce the amount of COVID that they would be releasing into the air, essentially,” he said.

“So, masks are really important.”

The province education department says around $18 to $25 million from the federal and provincial governments for school upgrades and retrofits is being spent on ventilation projects. The bulk of that work in the HRCE is happening at 13 schools and is expected to be finished by the end of the school year.

Dr. Lisa Barrett, an infectious disease specialist, agrees that masks indoors still plays a critical role in slowing the impact of the fourth wave, which is driven by the more- contagious Delta variant.

It’s especially important among children under 12 who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated yet.

“We haven’t fully sorted out COVID yet. We need a few more months to see how often people who are vaccinated but still get infected develop, maybe, long-term symptoms,” she explained.

“If people choose to continue to wear masks, I think that will be very, very helpful for the next few months.”

