Health

Nine new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 28

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario' Growing calls to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all eligible students in Ontario
With the new school year just two weeks away, one advocacy group is asking the province to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of mandatory shots required for all eligible students to attend classes. Morganne Campbell has more.

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting nine new COVID-19 cases in the city on Wednesday, as its total case count during the pandemic climbed to 4,594.

Active cases have increased from the previous day to 28, with another two new recoveries being reported as well.

Read more: Ontario won’t reach COVID-19 herd immunity until vaccines given to children under 12, report finds

Guelph’s total resolved cases have climbed to 4,522 and its death toll related to the coronavirus remains at 44.

In Wellington County, two new cases have been confirmed as its case count climbed to 1,777.

Active cases increased to eight in the county with one new recovery being reported.

The total resolved case count is at 1,732, while Wellington County’s death toll of 37 remains unchanged.

Click to play video: 'Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario' Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario
Concern for back-to-school as COVID-19 case count rises in Ontario

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health is reporting that 77.8 per cent of residents over the age of 12 are now considered fully vaccinated, while 83.5 per cent have received one dose of vaccine.

Trending Stories

In Guelph, 83.3 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 89.2 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 71.6 per cent are fully vaccinated and 76.3 per cent have received one dose.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 science table member resigns after alleging withheld data projects ‘grim fall’

With the school year approaching, public health has begun to publish COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local high schools.

As of Wednesday, 70.2 per cent of secondary school students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 72.7 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

