Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Okanagan weather: Temperatures warming up for the final weekend of August

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 2:02 pm
A few clouds pass through the area on Saturday. View image in full screen
A few clouds pass through the area on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Clouds returned to the region on Thursday, as the next system and frontal boundary came crashing through.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 23-degree range late in the day.

An associated chance of showers will slide in Thursday night, and a chance of sprinkles will linger into early Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

There is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles in the Okanagan on Friday. View image in full screen
There is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles in the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will climb into the low-to-mid 20s on Friday afternoon before dropping into single digits by a degree or so for Saturday morning.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate Saturday with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

For Sunday, sunshine will kick back into full swing, helping heat the valley up into the 28 C range late in the day.

Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 20s will stick around into next week, with increasing cloud cover and a chance of sprinkles for the last few days of August.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. View image in full screen
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC weather tagSunshine tagWarm Weather tagCloud tagokanagan weather tagkelowna weather tagPenticton weather tagVernon Weather tagShuswap Weather tagOsoyoos Weather tagShowers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers