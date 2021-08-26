Okanagan weather: Temperatures warming up for the final weekend of August

Send this page to someone via email

Clouds returned to the region on Thursday, as the next system and frontal boundary came crashing through.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the 23-degree range late in the day.

An associated chance of showers will slide in Thursday night, and a chance of sprinkles will linger into early Friday under mostly cloudy skies.

View image in full screen There is a chance of a few spotty sprinkles in the Okanagan on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

The mercury will climb into the low-to-mid 20s on Friday afternoon before dropping into single digits by a degree or so for Saturday morning.

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate Saturday with an afternoon high in the mid-20s.

For Sunday, sunshine will kick back into full swing, helping heat the valley up into the 28 C range late in the day.

Daytime highs in the low-to-mid 20s will stick around into next week, with increasing cloud cover and a chance of sprinkles for the last few days of August.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

