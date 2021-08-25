COVID-19: No new cases, 7 resolved for Haliburton Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Wednesday afternoon.

The health unit also reported seven more resolved cases, meaning the number of active cases fell to 20, from 27 reported on Monday (no update was provided on Tuesday). The active cases include 16 in the Kawarthas (four less), four in Northumberland County (two less) and none in Haliburton County (one less).

The health unit’s 2,236 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 96.4 per cent of the health unit’s 2,319 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remains at 844. Total variant cases include 457 in the Kawarthas with 349 in Northumberland County and 38 in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

There is one active outbreak, which was declared on Aug. 17 at a Rona store on Harvest Street in Lindsay involving two employees, the company reported. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 71 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

“We don’t need to be scared; we need to be prepared,” says Dr. Bocking regarding the impending fourth wave of COVID-19. https://t.co/Wxpi1W5iRS #AskDrBocking — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) August 24, 2021

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 47 on Wednesday, down from 54 reported on Monday.

221,310 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88 — unchanged. There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported no admitted COVID-19 patients on Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County, and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

The health unit’s weekly vaccination update was issued on Monday. The latest data can be found in this Global News story.

Mass immunization clinic sites in Cobourg, Minden, Fenelon Falls and Campbellford will end on Friday, Sept. 3. The health unit intends to focus on offering mobile and pop-up clinics.

Between now and Sept. 3, walk-ins and appointments will continue to be offered at the sites. Both mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna) are available at these clinics.

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds this Friday. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up (youth aged 12 to 17 would receive a Pfizer shot only).

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked for later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on-site in advance of that date. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

Advertisement