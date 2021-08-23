Missing Manitoba 2-year-old found: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say a two-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from family in Crossing Bay, Man. has been found safe and sound.

Family told RCMP they thought the toddler had wandered off with the family dog and another member of the family Sunday afternoon, but police were called in when they realized the child was in fact missing by himself.

Police say the child had been gone for two hours when they were called around 5:40 p.m.

Officers from Moose Lake, including the police dog services unit, joined with a group from the community to search for the missing boy.

Yesterday, Moose Lake #rcmpmb responded to a report of a missing 2yo child from Crossing Bay, who was last seen at 3:30pm. Officers, including Police Dog Services, joined a community search group & (approx.4 hours later) safely located the child 1.5 km away, unharmed. — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 23, 2021

The boy and the family dog were ultimately found on a trail roughly one-and-a-half kilometres south of Crossing Bay around 7:15 p.m. after another child reported hearing crying in the distance.

Police say the boy was taken to the Moose Lake nursing station for a check, but was otherwise unharmed.

Crossing Bay is roughly 491 km northwest of Winnipeg.

