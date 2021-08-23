Menu

Canada

Missing Manitoba 2-year-old found: RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 1:21 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo. File / Global News

Manitoba RCMP say a two-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from family in Crossing Bay, Man. has been found safe and sound.

Family told RCMP they thought the toddler had wandered off with the family dog and another member of the family Sunday afternoon, but police were called in when they realized the child was in fact missing by himself.

Police say the child had been gone for two hours when they were called around 5:40 p.m.

Officers from Moose Lake, including the police dog services unit, joined with a group from the community to search for the missing boy.

The boy and the family dog were ultimately found on a trail roughly one-and-a-half kilometres south of Crossing Bay around 7:15 p.m. after another child reported hearing crying in the distance.

Police say the boy was taken to the Moose Lake nursing station for a check, but was otherwise unharmed.

Crossing Bay is roughly 491 km northwest of Winnipeg.

