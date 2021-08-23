Drugs, tobacco, cellphones found in packages seized at Warkworth Institution

Send this page to someone via email

Two separate incidents within 24 hours led to the seizure of an estimated $155,000 in contraband at Warkworth Institution, officials said.

According to Correctional Service Canada on Monday, staff located and seized several packages of contraband and unauthorized items at a medium-level security facility about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

“The seizures are related to two separate incidents, which occurred within 24 hours,” said Mike Shrider, regional communications manager.

Among items included tobacco, drugs, cellphones, and cellphone accessories — an estimated value of $155,335.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.