Crime

Drugs, tobacco, cellphones found in packages seized at Warkworth Institution

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 23, 2021 12:48 pm
Warkworth Institution officials say contraband was seized in two incidents within 24 hours. View image in full screen
Warkworth Institution officials say contraband was seized in two incidents within 24 hours. File

Two separate incidents within 24 hours led to the seizure of an estimated $155,000 in contraband at Warkworth Institution, officials said.

According to Correctional Service Canada on Monday, staff located and seized several packages of contraband and unauthorized items at a medium-level security facility about 60 kilometres south of Peterborough.

Read more: Marijuana, hash oil contraband seized at Warkworth Institution

“The seizures are related to two separate incidents, which occurred within 24 hours,” said Mike Shrider, regional communications manager.

Among items included  tobacco, drugs, cellphones, and cellphone accessories — an estimated value of $155,335.

The CSC says it uses a number of tools such as ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to prevent drugs from entering its institutions.

A telephone tip line for all federal institutions allows people to report activities relating to security. The toll-free number is 1-866-780-3784.

