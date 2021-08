Send this page to someone via email

A 27-year-old woman from Thompson has gone missing and RCMP is asking for the public’s help.

Robin Brightnose was last seen Sunday morning in Thompson.

She is 5’5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information can call the Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit manitobacrimestoppers.com

