Entertainment

Weekly survey: What’s the absolute most you’ll spend for a new, standard vinyl release?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 16, 2021 9:42 am
Close-up shot of a pressing machine for vinyl records. View image in full screen
Close-up shot of a pressing machine for vinyl records. Getty Images

If you’ve been into a record store recently, you may have noticed that the prices of new vinyl records have gone insane and I’m not entirely sure why. The supply chain issues caused by last year’s fire at the Apollo Masters Corp. seem to have been solved. More pressing plants have come online. Is it because demand is so high? Or are labels getting ultra-ultra-greedy? I mean, I like The Hip just fine but a standard double LP selling for THIS PRICE? Yes, it’s a regular still-in-the-shrinkwrap regular release retailing for freakin’ $71.99.

