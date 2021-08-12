Menu

Crime

1 injured, 1 arrested in ‘serious incident’ in Kingston’s Kingscourt area

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 12, 2021 12:52 pm
A 'serious incident' that left one person injured has led to the arrest of another person in Kingston's north end, police say. View image in full screen
A 'serious incident' that left one person injured has led to the arrest of another person in Kingston's north end, police say. Submitted/Mandy Snider

A “serious incident” has led to an arrest in Kingston’s Kingscourt area, police say.

Police are not giving many details about the incident, but say it occurred in the Fergus and Concession Street area around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

One person was injured, and another was arrested, but police would not provide any further details about the level of injury or what led to the arrest.

Witnesses near the scene said they saw at least three police vehicles outside a building that was taped off for the investigation.

Kingston police say their investigation is ongoing and that they will release more information when it is available.

