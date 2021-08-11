Virtual open house discusses Prison for Women property plans

Send this page to someone via email

Plans for a new development on the site of the former Prison for Women in Kingston’s Portsmouth neighbourhood were discussed at a virtual open house Wednesday night.

Union Park Kingston is planned for the 8.1-acre property located across Union Street from Queen’s University’s Duncan McArthur Hall.

The project is estimated to cost $143 million and will include seniors housing, residential condominiums, a hotel, ground floor commercial space, public green space and, in the last phase of development, a mixed-use apartment building.

It would be constructed in two or three phases and would take approximately three to six years to complete.

A virtual poll conducted by the developer during the open house shows that attendees are most interested in learning more about shadowing and overlook as well as history and heritage regarding the development.

A poll of tonight’s attendees shows many residential neighbours of the property listening in. — Megan King (@MeganMargKing) August 11, 2021

Around 30 community members were in attendance of the Wednesday discussion, asking questions regarding the development.

Discussing heritage strategy, Land Use Planner Mike Keene says they will focus on maintaining the remains of the prison walls and key heritage views.

He goes on to say Siderius Development Ltd. hopes to receive approval for the first two phases within 2022, allowing construction to begin by 2023.