5 songs you must hear this week: 09 August 2021

I was off last week on another staycation–Gawd, they’re getting boring, aren’t they?–but the all-important 5 Songs List is back in business.

1. Doom’s Children, Psyche Hospital Blues

Dooms Children (Dine Alone)

RIYL: Let’s start with Alexisonfire fans

Next to Dallas Green and his City and Colour projects, AoF’s Wade McNeil has also kept busy, working with other bands, writing soundtracks, and creating solo projects. His latest is more subdued than some of his other stuff and certainly much more personal. I’ve always been a fan of Wade’s work, so I’m looking forward to the album’s release on October 20.

2. Dave Monks, Change Your Mind

I’ve Always Wanted to be Me (Ghost Pepper Records)

Recommended If You Like: Let’s start with Tokyo Police Club fans

Like Wade McNeil, Dave has been working outside the confines of his band, Tokyo Police Club, for some time now. His second solo album will arrive on October 15 through his own label. If you need something optimistic for these (hopefully) waning pandemic months, you’ll want to try this song. Look out, Vampire Weekend.

3. Texas King, Not Myself

Changes EP (RPMpromotion/White Rabbits)

RIYL: Solid Canadian rock

London, Ontario’s Texas Kings had a lot going for them as 2019 came to a close. And then—well, you know. Like so many other bands, they spent the pandemic in lockdown working on new material. This is the first example of what they came up with. More is coming in the form of a six-song EP in December.

4. JAWNY, Honeypie

Single (Interscope)

RIYL: Woozy falsetto pop

With a sound reminiscent of MGMT, JAWNY (né Johnny Utah, né Jacob Lee-Nicolas Sullenger) released this song to the internet in 2019 and scored some big viral numbers, leading to a major label record deal. He’s released six singles since then, but Honeypie is making a big run for the mainstream. Oh, and he’s apparently dating Doja Cat.

5. The Linda Lindas, Oh!

Single (Epitaph)

RIYL: Cute punkiness

The Linda Lindas first came to our attention back in May when they suddenly exploded with a live video from an LA library for the song Racist, Sexist Boy. They were almost immediately scooped up by Epitaph, even though no one in the band is over 16 and the youngest is 10. Here’s the follow-up single to that viral hit. Very Go-Go’s, this.