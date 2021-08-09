Weekly survey: Would you go to a concert with unvaccinated people?

While Canada is taking a very, very cautious approach to restarting live music, the U.S. doesn’t seem to be worried about the Delta variant. More than 100,000 people a day jammed into Grant Park in Chicago for four days of Lollapalooza. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is on now in South Dakota with hundreds of thousands in attendance. Festivals continue to run throughout the country, even though there have been COVID outbreaks.

To be fair, these aren’t free-for-alls (with the exception of Sturgis, of course). You need to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within X hours of the event. But given what we’ve heard of fake vaccination cards, you gotta wonder exactly how tight these restrictions are being upheld.

So to this week’s question: Would you go to one of these shows? You may be vaccinated, but it would mean being together with those who are (theoretically) negative but still unvaccinated?

