COVID-19: Active cases remain at 5 with no new cases reported in Peterborough area

Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Friday

In its update issued around 4 p.m., the health unit, for the second day in a row, reported five active cases of COVID-19.

There were no new resolved cases reported either. The 1,617 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 98.4 per cent of the 1,644 cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction of Peterborough, all municipalities within Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

The number of variant cases is at 817, one fewer than reported on Thursday. The health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case on June 19 and its first confirmed variant case on Feb. 23.

Other data

Other data from the health unit on Friday:

Close contacts: 11, unchanged from Thursday

Outbreaks: None active. The health unit has dealt with 310 COVID-19 cases associated with 52 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Testing: More than 55,950 people have been tested for COVID-19 — an additional 50 since Thursday’s update.

Vaccination clinics

The health unit is hosting walk-in clinics for first and second doses at the Health Planet Arena on Monaghan Road. No appointment is needed. Clinics will be held in the multi-purpose room, shifting from the arena ice surface.

Pop-up clinics for adults (aged 18-plus) are also being held in Peterborough County this month. Clinics run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Saturday, Aug. 7: in Buckhorn at the Buckhorn Community Centre

Tuesday, Aug. 17: in Millbrook at the Cavan Monaghan Community Centre

The Peterborough Regional Health Centre has the following first and second doses clinics this month, each running from 8 a.m. to noon:

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Thursday, Aug. 12

Tuesday, Aug. 17

Thursday, Aug. 19

Vaccination appointments can also be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or any time online on the provincial website.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.