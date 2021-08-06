Woman rescued from Red River by Manitoba RCMP officer, bystander

A St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP officer saved a woman from drowning in the Red River with the help of a bystander, police said.
The incident took place Tuesday evening, when police were called about a woman in distress on the bridge across the Red on Provincial Road 305 in Ste. Agathe.
Police said when the officer arrived, the woman was being carried downstream and struggling to stay afloat.
The officer and a bystander both jumped into the water and brought the woman back to shore, where she was taken to hospital.
Water warnings
