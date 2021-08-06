Menu

Canada

Woman rescued from Red River by Manitoba RCMP officer, bystander

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 10:51 am
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP St. Pierre-Jolys detachment. RCMP / File

A St. Pierre-Jolys RCMP officer saved a woman from drowning in the Red River with the help of a bystander, police said.

The incident took place Tuesday evening, when police were called about a woman in distress on the bridge across the Red on Provincial Road 305 in Ste. Agathe.

Read more: RCMP: Two people drown in Western Manitoba

Police said when the officer arrived, the woman was being carried downstream and struggling to stay afloat.

Trending Stories

The officer and a bystander both jumped into the water and brought the woman back to shore, where she was taken to hospital.

Click to play video: 'Water warnings' Water warnings
Water warnings – Jun 8, 2021
