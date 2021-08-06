Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Thursday, Friday

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Lost Canadian bands part 3

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted August 6, 2021 9:00 am
Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: Lost Canadian bands part 3 - image
There are a lot of things wrong with Facebook–don’t get me started–but there’s no denying that it can be addictive.Who doesn’t like finding out where people from your life have ended up? High school people, those from university, folks from the hometown and places you’ve worked. And with more than two billion active monthly users, there’s an excellent chance that everyone you’ve ever known has a Facebook account.This where-are-they-now thing doesn’t have to be restricted to people you know. You can lurk on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Linked In, and any number of other social networks to track down the current whereabouts of just about anyone. And that includes musicians and bands that seem to have dropped off the radar.For example, whatever happening to some Canadian alt-rock artists from the 80s and 90s that seem to have since disappeared? What are they doing now?Well, I’ve done some lurking. Here’s what I found out.Songs heard on this program:
  • Odds, Heterosexual Man
  • Holly McNarland, Numb
  • Northern Pikes, Teenland
  • Wide Mouth Mason, My Old Self
  • Sons of Freedom, Mona Lisa
  • Jakalope, Feel It
  • Skinny Puppy, Dig It
  • Slowburn, Whatever
Trending Stories
The Ongoing History of New Music can be heard on the following stations:
Advertisement
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alan Cross tagOngoing History tagCanCon tagOdds tagNorthern Pikes tagSons of Freedom tagSkinny Puppy tagWhere Are They Now? tagWide Mouth Mason tagHolly McNarland tagJakalope tagSlowburn tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers