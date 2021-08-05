Menu

Okanagan weather: Mid-20 temperatures, first since mid-June, ahead in forecast

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:47 pm
Pockets of light rain are possible on Saturday throughout the Okanagan.
Pockets of light rain are possible on Saturday throughout the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

After the third driest July on record, with only 0.8 per cent of Kelowna’s normal precipitation falling throughout the month, moisture is finally in the forecast.

Mostly sunny skies will stick around throughout Thursday, with the mercury returning to the 30s before falling into the mid-teens overnight.

There is a slight chance of showers on Friday.
There is a slight chance of showers on Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Friday’s weather arrives with a mix of sun and cloud and a southwesterly breeze. Afternoon temperatures will be a touch cooler than Thursday, around 28 C.

Clouds and a chance of showers arrive both Saturday and Sunday, along with cooler air that will drop daytime highs into the low-to-mid-20s for the first time since mid-June.

Sunshine will return next week, though, will temperatures reaching the upper 20s and eventually the low 30s.

Smoke is expected to clear substantially through the period, with a westerly influence keeping the worst of the poor air quality out of the area.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

