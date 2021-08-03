2 people taken to hospital after Commonwealth Place apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton firefighters and first responders were busy Tuesday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:24 a.m. for a structure fire at 105 Avenue and 93 Street in an apartment building known as Commonwealth Place.

The first of six trucks arrived at 9:27 a.m. and noted smoke coming out of the building.

A second alarm was called at 9:40 a.m., requesting more crews, EFRS said. A total of 10 crews responded to the fire.

Two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony by fire crews.

Four people were assessed on scene by EMS and two were taken to hospital “as a precaution,” EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 9:56 a.m.