Canada

2 people taken to hospital after Commonwealth Place apartment fire

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:05 pm
Fire at 105 Avenue and 93 Street at Commonwealth Place in Edmonton on Aug. 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire at 105 Avenue and 93 Street at Commonwealth Place in Edmonton on Aug. 3, 2021. Global News

Edmonton firefighters and first responders were busy Tuesday morning.

Read more: 2 people rescued from Edmonton apartment fire

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call at 9:24 a.m. for a structure fire at 105 Avenue and 93 Street in an apartment building known as Commonwealth Place.

The first of six trucks arrived at 9:27 a.m. and noted smoke coming out of the building.

A second alarm was called at 9:40 a.m., requesting more crews, EFRS said. A total of 10 crews responded to the fire.

Two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony by fire crews.

Four people were assessed on scene by EMS and two were taken to hospital “as a precaution,” EFRS said.

The fire was under control at 9:56 a.m.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
