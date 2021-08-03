Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reporting 6 new cases identified over long weekend

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 1:04 pm
Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries since the last update on July 30. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries since the last update on July 30. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Nova Scotia recorded six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries over the Natal Day long weekend.

The last update on Friday saw one new case in Central Zone, which was under investigation.

Read more: Nova Scotia election: Party leaders on how they will address COVID-19 moving forward

Tuesday’s new cases include:

Central Zone: 3. One case is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Western Zone: 2. Both cases are related to travel.

Northern zone: 1. The case is related to travel.

The province now has 12 active cases and one person is in hospital in an ICU.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 76.2 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 63.9 per cent is now fully vaccinated.

A list of potential COVID-19 exposures, which has recently included several grocery stores, can be found on the Nova Scotia Health website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
