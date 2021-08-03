COVID-19: N.S. reporting 6 new cases identified over long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia recorded six new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries over the Natal Day long weekend.

The last update on Friday saw one new case in Central Zone, which was under investigation.

Tuesday’s new cases include:

Central Zone: 3. One case is related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Western Zone: 2. Both cases are related to travel.

Northern zone: 1. The case is related to travel.

The province now has 12 active cases and one person is in hospital in an ICU.

According to the COVID-19 dashboard, 76.2 per cent of the population has now received at least one dose of a vaccine, and 63.9 per cent is now fully vaccinated.

A list of potential COVID-19 exposures, which has recently included several grocery stores, can be found on the Nova Scotia Health website.

