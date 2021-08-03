Police searching for suspects after man punched and knocked unconscious in downtown Hamilton

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during an argument in downtown Hamilton.
Officers were called to the corner of King Street West and Hess Street North shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, where they found a 42-year-old man lying unconscious with blood pooling around his head.
Witnesses told police they saw the man arguing with two other men when he was punched and immediately dropped to the ground.
The suspects fled before police arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he required three staples to the back of his head.
No information on suspects has been released at this point but investigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance video footage in the area.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.
