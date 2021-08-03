Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspects after man punched and knocked unconscious in downtown Hamilton

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted August 3, 2021 10:58 am
Police are investigating an assault in downtown Hamilton on Monday night. View image in full screen
Police are investigating an assault in downtown Hamilton on Monday night. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Police are investigating after a man was assaulted during an argument in downtown Hamilton.

Officers were called to the corner of King Street West and Hess Street North shortly after 9 p.m. on Monday, where they found a 42-year-old man lying unconscious with blood pooling around his head.

Witnesses told police they saw the man arguing with two other men when he was punched and immediately dropped to the ground.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton police release surveillance video footage of shootout on Barton Street

The suspects fled before police arrived and the man was taken to hospital, where he required three staples to the back of his head.

No information on suspects has been released at this point but investigators are in the process of reviewing surveillance video footage in the area.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Hamilton police.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagHamilton tagHamilton Police tagHamilton Crime tagKing Street West tagdowntown hamilton assault tagHess Street North tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers