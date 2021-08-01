Menu

Weather

London, Ont., to expect hail, heavy winds Sunday: Environment Canada

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 1, 2021 12:59 pm
Large hail stones fell in Sylvan Lake at 9 pm on July 31, 2019. View image in full screen
Large hail stones fell in Sylvan Lake at 9 pm on July 31, 2019. Courtesy: Clayton Beniuk

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and the nearby region.

Meteorologists say thunderstorms are expected Sunday with possible hail of 1 to 2 cm.

Wind gusts of up to 70 km/h is also possible.

Read more: 5 tornadoes hit southern Ontario last Thursday: Northern Tornadoes Project

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 23 C on Sunday feeling like 27 C, and a low of 12 C overnight.

Monday is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 24 C.

The special weather statement also includes Parkhill, Komoka and Strathroy.

