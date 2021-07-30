Menu

Canada

It has now been 45 days since any measurable rain has fallen at Vancouver Airport

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 10:04 pm
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond in this file photo. View image in full screen
A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver has broken another weather record as the hot and dry weather continues.

At the Vancouver Airport weather station, it has set a new record for consecutive days with no rain at all, with the previous record set in 1986.

At the end of the day Friday, it will be 45 days with no precipitation.

Click to play video: 'Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves?' Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves?
Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves?

Read more: B.C. health minister pledges ‘all hands on deck’ heat wave response

Story continues below advertisement

Stretches of days with less than one millimetre of rain at Vancouver Airport have been as long as 75 days in the past but there has been at least some precipitation to measure.

If measurable rain does not fall before Aug. 26 this streak will also be broken.