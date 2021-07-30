It has now been 45 days since any measurable rain has fallen at Vancouver Airport

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver has broken another weather record as the hot and dry weather continues.

At the Vancouver Airport weather station, it has set a new record for consecutive days with no rain at all, with the previous record set in 1986.

At the end of the day Friday, it will be 45 days with no precipitation.

2:01 Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves? Will B.C. health officials check on at-risk residents who can’t get to cooling centres during heatwaves?

Story continues below advertisement

Stretches of days with less than one millimetre of rain at Vancouver Airport have been as long as 75 days in the past but there has been at least some precipitation to measure.

If measurable rain does not fall before Aug. 26 this streak will also be broken.