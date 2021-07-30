Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Shuswap man wins $500,000, retires earlier than planned

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 1:51 pm
Michael Hewlett of Sorrento says he bought a ticket at Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in Salmon Arm for the Lotto Max draw on July 13. View image in full screen
Michael Hewlett of Sorrento says he bought a ticket at Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in Salmon Arm for the Lotto Max draw on July 13. B.C. Lottery Corporation

A Shuswap man says he’s retiring earlier than expected after cashing in a lucky lottery ticket worth half a million dollars.

Michael Hewlett of Sorrento says he bought a ticket at Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in Salmon Arm for the Lotto Max draw on July 13.

He purchased the Extra option and wound up winning $500,000 after checking his ticket at the same store.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes man says honeymoon planned after winning $333K of $1M lottery prize

“My first thought was that I don’t have to go to work tomorrow!” said Hewlett.

With a padded bank account, Hewlett plans to see the rest of Canada with his wife.

“We’re hoping to purchase a camper trailer,” said Hewlett. “I’ve always dreamed about travelling back to Quebec to see my family, and to travel to the East Coast with my wife.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’' York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’
York Region man who won $65M looking to use money for ‘good’ – Jul 17, 2021
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Salmon Arm tagShuswap tagsouthern interior tagBC Interior tagLottery Winner tagBC Lottery Corporation tagLottery Ticket tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers