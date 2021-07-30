Shuswap man wins $500,000, retires earlier than planned

Send this page to someone via email

A Shuswap man says he’s retiring earlier than expected after cashing in a lucky lottery ticket worth half a million dollars.

Michael Hewlett of Sorrento says he bought a ticket at Matchbox Smoke and Vape Shop in Salmon Arm for the Lotto Max draw on July 13.

He purchased the Extra option and wound up winning $500,000 after checking his ticket at the same store.

“My first thought was that I don’t have to go to work tomorrow!” said Hewlett.

With a padded bank account, Hewlett plans to see the rest of Canada with his wife.

“We’re hoping to purchase a camper trailer,” said Hewlett. “I’ve always dreamed about travelling back to Quebec to see my family, and to travel to the East Coast with my wife.”

