Crime

1 charged following downtown Hamilton stabbing

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted July 29, 2021 11:00 am
Investigators say one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Investigators say one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a stabbing in downtown Hamilton on Wednesday evening. Global News

Hamilton police say an arrest has been made after a stabbing in the downtown core.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.

Police were called to York Boulevard, near the Hamilton Farmers’ Market, for reports of a violent altercation involving three males.

Investigators say one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

Read more: Man in hospital with serious injuries in central Hamilton shooting, police say

