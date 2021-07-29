1 charged following downtown Hamilton stabbing

Hamilton police say an arrest has been made after a stabbing in the downtown core.
The victim, a 21-year-old man, was transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday evening.
Police were called to York Boulevard, near the Hamilton Farmers’ Market, for reports of a violent altercation involving three males.
Investigators say one person was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
