UCP backbencher Devinder Toor fined $15K by Elections Alberta for funding violations

A United Conservative backbencher has been fined $15,000 by Elections Alberta for a variety of offences, including filing false financial statements.

Devinder Toor, the legislature member for Calgary-Falconridge, was penalized for fundraising and spending infractions both as a candidate for the party nomination and well as in the 2019 election.

The 10 violations also include exceeding expense limits and accepting a prohibited contribution from a numbered company of which Toor had been a director.

Toor, a first-time MLA, won the constituency seat by just 91 votes over the rival NDP.

The NDP, in a news release, called on Toor to resign, saying the infractions display a conscious effort to circumvent the rules and call into question his integrity and fitness for public office.

MLA Devinder Toor must resign. This is an unacceptable violation of our election laws. I feel sorry for the other Albertans, regardless of their party, that put their names forward to represent the people of Calgary-Falconridge. 1/2 #ableg #yyc #abpoli pic.twitter.com/GIQg0OkbQa — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) July 28, 2021

Toor could not be immediately reached for comment.