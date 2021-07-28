Menu

Politics

UCP backbencher Devinder Toor fined $15K by Elections Alberta for funding violations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 28, 2021 6:49 pm
Devinder Toor in July 2021. View image in full screen
Devinder Toor in July 2021. Devinder Toor/Facebook

A United Conservative backbencher has been fined $15,000 by Elections Alberta for a variety of offences, including filing false financial statements.

Devinder Toor, the legislature member for Calgary-Falconridge, was penalized for fundraising and spending infractions both as a candidate for the party nomination and well as in the 2019 election.

The 10 violations also include exceeding expense limits and accepting a prohibited contribution from a numbered company of which Toor had been a director.

Toor, a first-time MLA, won the constituency seat by just 91 votes over the rival NDP.

The NDP, in a news release, called on Toor to resign, saying the infractions display a conscious effort to circumvent the rules and call into question his integrity and fitness for public office.

Story continues below advertisement

Toor could not be immediately reached for comment.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
