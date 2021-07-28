42-year-old Parry Sound man wanted in connection with aggravated assault

Send this page to someone via email

A 42-year-old man from Parry Sound, Ont., is wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place this past Saturday.

Police say they’re looking for Jeremy Borrow, 42. He is described to be six feet tall, about 163 pounds, with black hair that’s partially balding and brown eyes.

Officers issued a warrant for his arrest.

Police say there’s no threat to public safety at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

