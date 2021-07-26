Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Anyone interested in going to the U.S. to attend a concert/festival?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 26, 2021 10:55 am
A visitor to Nashville North has a rapid COVID test at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Friday, July 9, 2021.
A visitor to Nashville North has a rapid COVID test at the Calgary Stampede in Calgary, Friday, July 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

I’ll say it again: Americans have a different sense of risk when it comes to the coronavirus. And as much as we Canadians want life to get back to normal, we’re a cautious people. We also haven’t politicized COVID as they have in other countries. Still, it would be great to attend a concert or a festival, wouldn’t it?

Let’s assume for the moment that the borders are open both ways between Canada and the US. Knowing what you know about COVID infections and vaccination rates in both countries, would you consider attending a big festival or concert in America this summer?

