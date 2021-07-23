The Ongoing History of New Music, encore presentation: The golden age of synths (as told by OMD)

- MGMT, Time to Pretend
- Kraftwerk, Autobahn
- OMD, Electricity
- OMD, Locomotion
- OMD, Tesla Girls
- Depeche Mode, Just Can’t Get Enough
- OMD, Enola Gay
- OMD, If You Leave
Trending Stories
- 102.1 The Edge/Toronto – Sunday at 7 pm
- Q107/Toronto – Sunday at 9 pm
- Live 88-5/Ottawa
- 107.5 Dave-FM/Kitchener – Sunday at 8p pm
- Big Kingston – Saturday and Sunday at 11 pm
- The Wolf, Peterborough – Sunday at 8 pm
- FM96/London – Sunday night at 7, Monday night at 11
- Power 97/Winnipeg – Sunday at 8 am
- Sonic 102.9/Edmonton
- The Zone/Victoria
- The Fox/Vancouver – Sunday at 11 pm
- WAPS/WKTL The Summit/Arkon, Canton, Cleveland, Youngstown The show runs at 11 am Sunday. This, by the way, is a great option for American listeners who are prevented from listening to the show live because of geo-blocking,
Comments