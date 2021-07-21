Menu

Crime

Suspect accused of breaking into Toronto woman’s apartment, cooking meal and trying on clothes

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 21, 2021 4:55 pm
A Toronto police statement said the incident happened near Yonge and Gloucester streets. View image in full screen
A Toronto police statement said the incident happened near Yonge and Gloucester streets. File / Google Streetview

Toronto police say a 35-year-old man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a downtown apartment to cook a meal and try on clothes belonging to the tenant.

According to a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, the incident happened near Yonge and Gloucester streets, north of Wellesley Street East, at around 5 p.m. on Monday.

The statement said a 33-year-old woman came home and found the accused in her home. It was reported the suspect cooked a meal while wearing clothes belonging to woman. It was also alleged the man stole some of the tenant’s personal items.

When the woman called officers, investigators said the accused took off. The suspect was reportedly found a short time later and was arrested.

Trending Stories

The statement said Robert Anthony Stumpo was charged with break-and-enter. He was scheduled to appear in a downtown court Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, officers asked for anyone with “information regarding any other possible victims” to call police at 416-808-5100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Robert Anthony Stumpo is seen in an undated photo. View image in full screen
Robert Anthony Stumpo is seen in an undated photo. Handout / Toronto Police Service
