Consumer

Fenelon Falls woman bought winning $100,000 lottery ticket on a ‘fluke’

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 20, 2021 1:52 pm
A Fenelon Falls, Ont. woman claimed $100,000 in the July 13 Lotto Max draw. View image in full screen
A Fenelon Falls, Ont. woman claimed $100,000 in the July 13 Lotto Max draw. OLG

A woman from Fenelon Falls, Ont., says her six-figure lottery win last week came on a “fluke” purchase.

According to the OLG, Alicia Saunby, 22, matched six of seven numbers in the exact order to win $100,000 in the Encore ticket draw as part of the July 13 Lotto Max draw. She also won $20 and $2, on other Lotto Max and Encore tickets, respectively, bringing her total winnings to $100,022.

Saunby says she’s not a regular player and purchased her tickets as a “fluke.” The tickets were purchased at Convenience 121 on Lindsay St. in Fenelon Falls. An Encore ticket is $1.

“I couldn’t pay for gas at the pump, so I went inside the store and ended up purchasing a ticket when I saw the jackpot was at $70 million,” she stated.

She checked her ticket using the OLG lottery app days after the draw.

“I saw ‘Big Winner’ and my jaw dropped,” said Saunby. “I was so shocked — I showed my mom right away. She’s an educational assistant and was in an online class. She told her class her daughter won the lottery and she had to go.”

Saunby, who says she’s an avid reader and animal lover, plans to use her winnings to pay off some bills and treat her family and friends.

“I would love to take my family on a trip for Christmas,” she said.

City of Kawartha Lakes Kawartha Lakes Lotto Max Lottery Winner Fenelon Falls Lottery win Encore draw

