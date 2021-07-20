Man’s death outside central Edmonton convenience store deemed city’s latest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

The death of a 31-year-old man outside a central Edmonton convenience store has been deemed homicide.

At about 6:10 p.m., Monday, July 12, police received a “trouble unknown” call outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street.

Police said a man was found on the ground in medical distress and paramedics declared him dead at the scene.

An autopsy was completed two days later and found that Elmer Daurie, of Edmonton, died for a “sharp force injury,” police said Tuesday morning.

The Edmonton Police Service’s homicide unit continues to investigate.

Police did not say whether any suspects have been identified in Daurie’s death.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

View image in full screen The Edmonton Police Service investigates a suspicious death outside a convenience store in the area of 107 Avenue and 115 Street Monday, July 12, 2021. Global News