Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2nd barn on same Guelph property goes up in flames: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 11:51 am
Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire. View image in full screen
Guelph police are investigating a suspicious fire. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

A second barn on the same Guelph property has gone up in flames in what police are calling a suspicious fire.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Victoria Road near the Speed River just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a large fire.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but no injuries have been reported.

Read more: Guelph police budgeting for body-worn cameras amid pilot project

Guelph police said the property is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority and has been vacant for several years.

Trending Stories

The service also added that another barn on the same property was destroyed in a fire in May.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who was driving in the area early Sunday morning or has dashcam video is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336.

Click to play video: 'Fire at Mount Albert farm destroys historic barn' Fire at Mount Albert farm destroys historic barn
Fire at Mount Albert farm destroys historic barn – Dec 5, 2019
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph Police tagGuelph News tagSuspicious Fire tagguelph fire tagGuelph police fire tagBarn fire Guelph tagSusicious fire Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers