2nd barn on same Guelph property goes up in flames: police

A second barn on the same Guelph property has gone up in flames in what police are calling a suspicious fire.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Victoria Road near the Speed River just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday for reports of a large fire.

The barn was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived but no injuries have been reported.

Guelph police said the property is owned by the Grand River Conservation Authority and has been vacant for several years.

The service also added that another barn on the same property was destroyed in a fire in May.

Anyone who was driving in the area early Sunday morning or has dashcam video is asked to call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7336.

