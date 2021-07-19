5 songs you must hear this week

We’ve reached that point in the year when most of the big stuff is out and it’s too early to get too deep into fall releases. That leaves opportunities for newer artists to claim some glory.

1. Command Sisters, Feel Good

Single (Universal Music Canada)

RIYL: Stylish female rock

Charlotte and Sarah Command—yes, that’s their real last name—have appeared among these recommendations in the past. They’re building a reputation from their base in Toronto one single at a time. This is number four by my count, all of which were recorded in LA with a producer who has worked with everyone from Weezer to blink-102. And you gotta love their visual style and fashion sense.

2. Crown Lands, White Buffalo

Single (Universal Music Canada)

Recommended If You Like: Reconciliation issues

Fresh from winning a Juno earlier this year, Cody Bowles and Kevin Comeau have shared two new tracks showcasing their mix of White Stripes and Rush influences. These make up the third installment of a series of songs that look at Indigenous rights in Canada. Once you got a liven to White Buffalo, make sure you check out the 13-minute multi-movement composition entitled The Oracle.

3. Carolesdaughter, Please Put Me in a Medically Induced Coma

Single (Arista)

RIYL: Er, comas?

Thea, whose mom is named Carole, went through a rough time and required some mental health treatment. She and her friends would sing this song to help get her through that period in her life. She’s currently on a tour where she’s giving free shows in parking lots across the US before hooking up with Coheed and Cambria and The Used and then Machine Gun Kelly in the fall.

4. Courtney Barnett, Rae Street

Things Take Time, Take Time (Mom+Pop Music)

RIYL: Observations of idiosyncracies

I’m a big fan of the observational style of Courtney’s lyrics. This record—her third—was recorded over the course of two years at various places in Australia. The first single is a little more mellow than some of her other songs, but it features a look at what it’s like in a small town when things are moving so fast in the rest of the world. The album will be out on November 12.

5. Staggered Crossing, Boyfriend/Girlfriend

Single (Warner)

RIYL: Rootsy Toronto indie rock

“Wait,” you say, “Is the same Staggered Crossing that had an indie hit about 20 years ago?” Yes, it is. Sadly, they lost traction and broke up before realizing their full potential. Singer Julian Taylor has gone on to establish a solid solo career, which I believe everyone should check out. StagX has a 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album featuring material from the vaults along with this brand new single.