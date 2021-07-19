Menu

Entertainment

Weekly survey: Are you ready to go back to live concerts?

By Alan Cross Global News
Posted July 19, 2021 9:00 am
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2021/06/06: A COVID-19 Temporary Restrictions sign seen in Old Compton Street, Soho. Several streets in Central London have been blocked for traffic at certain times of the day to allow al fresco, street seating outside pubs, bars and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - 2021/06/06: A COVID-19 Temporary Restrictions sign seen in Old Compton Street, Soho. Several streets in Central London have been blocked for traffic at certain times of the day to allow al fresco, street seating outside pubs, bars and restaurants during the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images).
Canada is slowly opening up to live music again with a number of events (Burl’s Creek festivals north of Toronto and a couple of Arkells shows at the Budweiser Stage among them).At this point, there will still be some COVID safety protocols in place: distancing, masks, vaccination proof, and so on. Still, it’s something, right? Or is it?Are you ready to go back to live music events even though there are both COVID restrictions and we’re still dealing with variants? 
