Weekly survey: Are you ready to go back to live concerts?

Canada is slowly opening up to live music again with a number of events (Burl’s Creek festivals north of Toronto and a couple of Arkells shows at the Budweiser Stage among them).At this point, there will still be some COVID safety protocols in place: distancing, masks, vaccination proof, and so on. Still, it’s something, right? Or is it?Are you ready to go back to live music events even though there are both COVID restrictions and we’re still dealing with variants?