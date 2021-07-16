Police investigating vandalism at Italian social club in Niagara Falls

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., are investigating a vandalism incident in which messages were painted along the outside walls of a social club for the Italian community.
Investigators say the messages were splattered on the side of the Italo-Canadian Centennial Club on Thorold Townline Road.
Several windows and glass doors were also broken.
However, nothing was stolen from the building, according to police.
Italy claims championship with win over England
It’s believed the act occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said.
Trending Stories
Officers are asking anyone who may have information, may have witnessed the act or have dashcam footage to reach out to Niagara Regional police.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments