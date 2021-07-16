Menu

Crime

Police investigating vandalism at Italian social club in Niagara Falls

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 16, 2021 3:03 pm
Police in Niagara Falls say they're investigating a vandalism incident at the Italo Canadian Centennial Club believed to have taken place late Thursday night on July 15, 2021. View image in full screen
Police in Niagara Falls say they're investigating a vandalism incident at the Italo Canadian Centennial Club believed to have taken place late Thursday night on July 15, 2021. Niagara Regional Police

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., are investigating a vandalism incident in which messages were painted along the outside walls of a social club for the Italian community.

Investigators say the messages were splattered on the side of the Italo-Canadian Centennial Club on Thorold Townline Road.

Several windows and glass doors were also broken.

However, nothing was stolen from the building, according to police.

It’s believed the act occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information, may have witnessed the act or have dashcam footage to reach out to Niagara Regional police.

