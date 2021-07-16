Police investigating vandalism at Italian social club in Niagara Falls

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara Falls, Ont., are investigating a vandalism incident in which messages were painted along the outside walls of a social club for the Italian community.

Investigators say the messages were splattered on the side of the Italo-Canadian Centennial Club on Thorold Townline Road.

Several windows and glass doors were also broken.

However, nothing was stolen from the building, according to police.

It’s believed the act occurred between Thursday night and early Friday morning, police said.

Officers are asking anyone who may have information, may have witnessed the act or have dashcam footage to reach out to Niagara Regional police.

Officers investigating vandalism incident in Niagara Fallshttps://t.co/bZdF4tTQ2D pic.twitter.com/xI7iY2UWgM — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) July 16, 2021