Crime

Winnipeg RCMP seize multiple weapons and $460 in cash during arrest

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted July 13, 2021 5:47 pm
Winnipeg RCMP seize multiple weapons and $460 in cash during arrest
File / Global News

Winnipeg Police service arrested a man resulting in the seizure of many weapons and $460 in cash.

On July 12, at 3:50 pm officers noticed a male who was known to be the subject of arrest warrants on a bicycle in the area of Cumberland Avenue and Langside Street.

Police say the suspect, Brook Randolf McCargar 34, fled when officers attempted to stop him, he was soon located a short distance away and became violent attacking both officers.

They took him into custody without injury but during the arrest, the suspect repeatedly tried to bribe the officers to let him go.

The bicycle he was riding was found to be stolen and was in possession of many weapons such as bear spray, a sawed-off-rifle, ammunition, a knife and a 55cm machete as well as $460 in cash.

McCargar is facing multiple charges and is detained in custody.

