Severe thunderstorm watch issued for Peterborough region, Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Peterborough and surrounding area for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

The bulletin states conditions are favourable for storms with wind gusts up to 100 km/h, large hail up to two centimetres in diameter along with heavy rainfall of 50 millimetres within an hour.

The region includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, City of Kawartha Lakes, and Northumberland County.

Much of Ontario is under similar warnings on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada cautions that the large hail and strong winds can cause damage to property or cause injury.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” the agency stated. “Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Emergency Management recommends that you take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

