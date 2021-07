Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say one person suffered serious injuries following a shooting in Toronto’s north end.

Emergency crews were called to Tangiers Road and Finch Avenue West, near Keele Street, at around 1:02 p.m.

Investigators said officers found four victims, one of whom was in serious condition.

Police said a blue car was seen fleeing the area.

There is no word on suspects or a suspect description.

SHOOTING:

Tangiers Rd + Finch Av W

* 1:02 pm *

– At a service business

– Reports of a shooting

– Blue car seen fleeing

– Police o/s

– Officers have located 4 victims

– 1 victim with serious injuries

– Rush requested on Medics

– Roads closed in area#GO1307319

^dh pic.twitter.com/sfSZrDCUoB — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 12, 2021

Advertisement