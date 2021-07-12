Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: How many songs should you know before you can wear a band’s t-shirt?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 12, 2021 9:00 am
Zumiez Pink Floyd Black T-Shirt $19.99.
Zumiez Pink Floyd Black T-Shirt $19.99.

Last week, a survey appeared out of the UK about band t-shirts. (Read about it here.) One of the questions they asked was “How many songs must you know by an artist before you can wear one of their shirts?”

This is a contentious question because so many people will wear a band t-shirt as some kind of fashion statement rather than as a way of supporting the artist or showing their fandom. I mean, how many Ramones or Metallica t-shirts have you seen on people who have no idea who those bands are? They just like the logo and know that there’s a cool factor involved.

Trending Stories

The respondents to this survey say that you should be able to name at least 10 songs before you can legitimately and without shame or hypocrisy wear a band’s t-shirt. What do you think? 

Advertisement
© 2021 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fashion tagAlan Cross tagFans tagt-shirts tagTwitter poll tagBand t-shirts tagPoseurs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers