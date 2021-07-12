Weekly survey: How many songs should you know before you can wear a band’s t-shirt?

Last week, a survey appeared out of the UK about band t-shirts. (Read about it here.) One of the questions they asked was “How many songs must you know by an artist before you can wear one of their shirts?”

This is a contentious question because so many people will wear a band t-shirt as some kind of fashion statement rather than as a way of supporting the artist or showing their fandom. I mean, how many Ramones or Metallica t-shirts have you seen on people who have no idea who those bands are? They just like the logo and know that there’s a cool factor involved.

The respondents to this survey say that you should be able to name at least 10 songs before you can legitimately and without shame or hypocrisy wear a band’s t-shirt. What do you think?

