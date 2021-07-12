5 songs you must hear this week: 12 July 2021

Even though I was off last week and had a very clear out-of-office message on my email, the song submissions wouldn’t stop. Would you believe that more than 1,300 came in while I was away? Sorting through everything came very close to destroying the positive vacation vibe, but we must press on.

1. Måneskin, I Wanna Be Your Slave

Single (RCA)

RIYL: Eurovision

In the highly likely event you do not follow the annual Madness that is Eurovision, Måneskin, the Italian entry, won it all this year. Given the current music climate, it was astonishing that a rock band should beat out every other act this year. This track has since turned into a viral hit as people across Canada have been Shazaming it like crazy. Get on board now.

2. Foolproof, The Wake

Single (Transgressive)

Recommended If You Like: Female-fronted rock from the 90s

Some months back, this list featured the Niagara region band’s single, Violet. They’re back with another fierce female-fronted track that may have you comparing the band to Hole and The Pretty Reckless. Nothing wrong with that, is there?

3. Bros, Garbonzo Man

Vol. 2 (Dine Alone)

RIYL: The Sheepdogs, for obvious reasons.

Once again, this is Bros (pronounced with a long “o”) featuring Ewan and Shamus Currie of The Sheepdogs, not BROS (all caps, pronounced with a short “o”), the English pop band from the 80s. Sports networks seem to love Bros for bumper music in their broadcasts. The album will be out on July 16.

4. Marina, Venus Fly Trap

Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land (Atlantic)

RIYL: Funky female empowerment

Marina Diamondis—Remember Marina and Diamonds? It’s her but with a shortened name—has been releasing music since 2005 with most of her success coming in the UK, although her third album did receive some love Stateside. She’s got a fun electro-pop sound and this fourth single from her fifth album is gaining traction at radio. We’ll see where this goes.

5. Gang of Youths, The Angel of 8th Ave.

Single (Warner)

RIYL: Vaguely U2-ish stuff crossed with The National and the Arctic Monkeys

Solid indie rock from Sydney, Australia. Gang of Youths has been making music for a decade to much acclaim Down Under but have since relocated to the UK. This song, says frontman Dave Le’aupepe, is “about falling in love and finding a place in a new city with that person.” Makes sense, given the move the band had to make. Love the anthemic nature of this one.